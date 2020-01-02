Home Nation

States duty-bound to implement CAA, says Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The statement came a day after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday came down strongly on the states that have rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying they are duty-bound under the Constitution to implement the laws passed by Parliament. Those vowing not to implement the Act should seek appropriate legal opinion, he said.

The statement came a day after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law. Prasad said it was surprising that those who have taken the oath under the Constitution are making “unconstitutional” statements.

“It is the constitutional duty of the states to implement the laws passed by Parliament,” he said. The minister said Parliament can make laws on subjects under the Union List, which includes citizenship. To drive home his point that states cannot oppose laws passed by Parliament, he referred to Clause 2 of Article 245. “

Article 245 (clause 2) states that no law made by Parliament shall be deemed to be invalid on the ground that it would have extra-territorial operation,” he said. Several opposition-ruled states such as West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have said they will not implement the amended Citizenship Act.

On Tuesday too, Prasad had attacked the Kerala government for getting a resolution passed against the CAA in the assembly. He had alleged that ‘vested interests’ had begun a disinformation campaign against the Act.

“The CAA doesnt relate to any citizen. It is perfectly constitutional and legal.” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had moved the resolution against the Act in the Assembly on Tuesday.

