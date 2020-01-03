Actor-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan wants to do two films a year

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been juggling between two roles - that of a politician and an actress - and says she has plans to do two films a year.

As an actor, Jahan said, she wants to step out of her comfort zone and be associated with genres she has not done before.

"I plan to do two films a year, given that I have so much work to do as an MP," said the 29-year-old who is essaying the female lead role in Pavel's Bengali film 'Asur' that was released on Friday.

On how she managed the dual roles of an MP and an actress while shooting for the film, Jahan told PTI that she used to talk to her team regarding constituency works and political programmes in between shots and before the start of shooting.

"I'll make sure I have time to do films," said Jahan who won from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency as a Trinamool Congress candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Jahan, who said she is reading scripts of a few other films, said, "I want to grow as an actor. I want to explore things out of my comfort zone. I still want to do amazing commercial films wearing the best of make-up, designer clothes...and my hair flying."

She said she wants to do genres that she has not done before and look forward to take up such films in 2020.

Her performance in films like 'Har Har Byomkesh', 'Zulfiqar', 'Love Express' and 'Ami Je Ke Tomar' has earned plaudits.