Home Nation

Citizenship Act 'self-inflicted goal', India now perceived as 'intolerant' state: Shivshankar Menon

The former Foreign Secretary also said the perception of the country has changed after the controversial amendment to the citizenship law was passed.

Published: 03rd January 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former National Security Adviser (NSA) Shivshankar Menon. (File | EPS)

Former National Security Adviser (NSA) Shivshankar Menon. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon on Friday said the government's amendment to the Citizenship Act was a "self-inflicted goal" which has "isolated" India and resulted in the country being "hyphenated" with Pakistan as an "intolerant" state.

Speaking at a press conference here where a number of academicians discussed the adverse implications of the contentious law which has led to nationwide protests, Menon said India has "gifted" its adversaries "platforms to attack us".

"What we have achieved in the recent past is to hyphenate our (India's) image with Pakistan in a fundamental way, which is an intolerant state," said the former National Security Adviser.

Responding to a question on whether these moves would affect India's foreign policy, Menon said, "In diplomacy, you don't have to tell the truth. So the calculation of the countries would be how they can promote their interests. They will not fight for your human rights. So, we have given them a platform to use, a lever, to pressure us to get what they want. This, I think, was unnecessary and a self-inflicted goal".

He said the perception of the country has changed after the controversial amendment to the citizenship law was passed.

"India has isolated itself through the move and the list of critical voices in the international community is also pretty long now. Perception of India has changed in the last few months. Even our friends have been taken aback," Menon said.

Referring to Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan's response that "let them fight amongst themselves" when asked about CAA and NRC, Menon said, "If this is how our friends feel, think of how happy this will make our adversary".

He said the global opinion was on India's side when it assisted the formation of Bangladesh.

"What is happening now is quite another scenario. We are increasingly being isolated, we have no international support apart from a section of Indian diaspora and some extreme-right Members of the European Parliament," he said.

Menon served as National Security Adviser under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He had previously served as Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

He noted that several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and chiefs of UN bodies on human rights and refugees, were critical of the recent moves and referred to international conventions on human rights, civil and political rights as well as economic, social and cultural rights.

"What the world thinks matters more to us now than ever before. But we seem determined with actions like these (CAA) to cut off and isolate ourselves. That is no good to anybody," he said.

Expressing concern that India now seems to be in violation of international covenants, he said, "Those who think that international laws cannot be enforced, they must consider political and other consequences of being perceived as violators of international conventions".

Menon also referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's cancellation of a scheduled meeting with a US congressional delegation over the presence of Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who has been critical of the Indian government.

"Rather than attending the meeting and putting forth India's views, we chose to duck," he said.

The United Nations Security Council discussed Kashmir for the first time in 40 years following the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Menon said.

He also expressed concern over the breaking of bipartisan consensus in the US on India with actions like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston when he said 'Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkar'.

According to the CAA, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.

Speaking at the event, another retired diplomat -- Deb Mukherji -- who served as India's ambassador to Bangladesh, said though it was true that Hindus have been persecuted, it was not to the extent that has been presented by the government.

He said certain prominent persons have also been suitably punished in that country for committing crimes against Hindus.

Others who spoke at the event at the Press Club were academicians included Zoya Hasan, Niraja Jayal and Faizan Mustafa among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivshankar Menon Citizenship Act
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • l.s mohandoss
    Let Great Amit say something about the comment
    16 hours ago reply

  • H.Balakrishnan
    This from a " secular worthy " who drafted a joint agreement with Pakistan at Sharm - Al - Sheikh : " Pakistan is equally a victim of Terrorism ". That's this gentleman's credibility.
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp