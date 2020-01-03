Home Nation

Dalit leaders opposing Citizenship Act should improve their thinking: Nadda

The BJP working president also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to 'speak ten lines' on the CAA, with at least two lines giving reasons for opposition.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national working president JP Nadda

BJP national working president JP Nadda. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday advised the Dalit leaders who are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to "improve their thinking".

He was addressing a gathering of more than 20,000 people here in support of the controversial legislation.

"Dalit neta jo aaj CAA ka virodh kar rahe hai, unko kehna hai ki apni mati sudharo. (Dalit leaders who are opposing the CAA, they should improve their thinking)," he said.

"You have to understand that 70-80 percent of the people who have come from neighbouring countries to India (due to religious persecution) are from Dalit communities," Nadda claimed.

"They are oppressed people who have suffered. We have to bring them into mainstream," he said.

He also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "speak ten lines" on the CAA, with at least two lines giving reasons for opposition.

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP Goa unit chief Vinay Tendulkar also participated in the rally.

Naik alleged that the Congress was trying to create confusion in the minds of people as it was losing ground all over the country.

The Congress had supported proposal of amendment in the past, but now that it was in opposition, it was calling it anti-minority community, he said.

"Everyone who is opposing this act knows it is not against the minorities but they pretend to be unaware of it," Naik said.

Sawant said Goa residents who hold Portuguese passports will not be affected by the CAA.

"Those who are creating fear in the minds of minorities should stop it," he said.

The gathering was preceded by a procession from Patto on the outskirts of Panaji to Azad Maidan here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act J P Nadda BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp