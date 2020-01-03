Home Nation

Jaipur Diary

Jaipur witnessed a rare talent show devoted to specially-abled youth.

Published: 03rd January 2020 02:04 AM

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Jaipur stages Divyang Talent show 
Jaipur witnessed a rare talent show devoted to specially-abled youth. The Divyang Talent Show saw 40 ‘divyang-heroes’ present difficult and amazing stunts like Mallakhamb, wheelchair ramp walk, wheelchair stunts, besides a variety of dance forms like Lavani. They walked the ramp with callipers, wheelchairs, crutches and artificial limbs. Divya Heros like Jagdish Patel, Yogesh Prajapati, Ahmed Raza rocked the show with their expressive performances at the event organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS). “Hard work helps when destiny disappoints,” said Raza.

Blankets for poor on New Year Day
With Rajasthan reeling under intense cold wave conditions, the mercury in Jaipur dipped to record lows. During the last week of 2019, the minimum temperature fell to 1 Degree Celsius- the lowest recorded in 55 years. To help the poor cope with biting cold, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spent New Year’s Eve at a special shelter in Jaipur. Gehlot along with local Congress MLAs went around distributing blankets to the inmates of the ‘rainbasera’.

The CM cheered up the people at the shelter by even sharing a hot cup of tea with the grateful residents as he rung in 2020 in a novel way. Jaipur’s night shelters are getting overcrowded as cold wave conditions continue unabated in the state. Banasthali was the coldest place on Thursday with a minimum temperature of 3.3° Celsius.
 

Farewell to ‘Scorpions’
It was an emotional moment at the Jodhpur airbase when it bid farewell to the iconic MiG-27’s in the Indian Air Force’s fleet which had served for over three decades. The fighters had played an important role in the 1999 Kargil war. The last squadron of the swing-wing fighters known as ‘Scorpions’ — the backbone of the ground attack group of IAF, roared through the skies for the last time on the last Friday of 2019. Air Marshal S K Ghotia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, presided over the wind-down ceremony at the base. To mark this historic occasion, a team of Surya Kiran aircraft put on an air show with an acrobatic display. 

An e-auction world record in state
Rajasthan Housing Board has created a world record by selling 1,100 housing units within 35 days through an e-auction. The board received a letter from the Book of World Records in London which has accepted this feat. The houses constructed by the board in 42 cities across Rajasthan were sold at a huge 50% discount. A majority of units sold were in the EWS and LIG categories. “With the help of our entire team, effective marketing and publicity, we were able to forge a winning strategy,” Board commissioner Pawan 
Arora said.   

