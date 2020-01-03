Home Nation

Maharashtra cabinet: Sena-Congress meet drags on, portfolio announcement ‘today’ 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said that the portfolio allocation had been finalised around a week ago and that the youth have been given preference.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Even as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the portfolio allocation of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra will be announced by Thursday evening, the meeting between the Sena and Congress leaders stretched on, delaying the announcement on Thursday. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said that the portfolio allocation had been finalised around a week ago and that the youth have been given preference.

READ | 'Matoshree' of Delhi will control Maharashtra government: Fadnavis

He also said that the announcement will come “tomorrow if not today”. His comments came after the Shiv Sena, earlier in the day, admitted that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three alliance partners over key ministries. When asked about it, Pawar said that there were no difference over portfolio allocation. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar conceded that his party wanted portfolios related to rural areas.

Speculation is rife over who will get which department. Particularly, the Home portfolio. Though the Shiv Sena currently holds the portfolio, it is likely to go to the NCP.While Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is likely to get finance, currently held by state NCP’s Jayant Patil, who might get irrigation, Sena heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray is likely to get environment and tourism departments, sources said.

The buzz is that Sena’s Eknath Shinde might get Urban Development and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan may get the Revenue department and PWD respectively. NCP’s Nawab Malik is likely to get Minority Affairs, said sources. Shiv Sena’s Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde held meetings with Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Dr Nitin Raut. Sources said that it was about swapping of departments between the two.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray government Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra cabinet Maharashtra politics Maharashtra alliance Shiv Sena
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp