Madhya Pradesh cop knew about honey racket: Accused 

According to statements of a college student, who is among the five women arrested on September 19, the officer was in contact with Arti Dayal, one of the key racket operatives.

Published: 03rd January 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Much before the Indore police busted the high-profile honey trap racket, a Town Inspector (TI) level police officer at Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly knew about its criminal activities and operatives.The charge sheet filed in a court on December 27, 2019 suggests that the officer was fully aware about the shady activities of the racket. According to statements of a college student, who is among the five women arrested on September 19, the officer was in contact with Arti Dayal, one of the key racket operatives.

“I went with Arti to Chhatarpur district on the occasion of her brother’s engagement possibly in June. The plan was to honey trap a businessman, but he didn’t come due to father’s illness,” read the student’s statement. “Subsequently sleaze videos of a local politician were recorded by Arti at the politician’s farmhouse.

The plan was to extort money, but the Chhatarpur TI made Arti drop the plan warning them that the politician was too dangerous to be blackmailed.”The statements were also submitted to the court. It remains to be seen now whether the SIT, which is probing the honey trap case, acts against the police officer or not. 

Comments

