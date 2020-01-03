Wife kills self after jawan dies of brain haemorrhage in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, the wife of an Army jawan committed suicide after being informed of her husband's demise.

According to Army officials, jawan Bajrang Bhagat died of brain haemorrhage after falling from his bed on December 30. His dead body reached his native village Bahera Toli in Ranchi on January 1. Unable to withstand the sight of her husband's dead body, Bhagat's wife Manita Oraon, allegedly killed herself by jumping into a well.

Family members of Manita, however, accused her in-laws for her taking the extreme step alleging they always used to taunt her for not having children.

Bhagat was recruited in the Indian Army in 2012 and was deputed at Regimental Centre in Nagpur and was posted to Jammu and Kashmir three months back. He talked to them for the last time at around 10 pm on December 29, but were informed in the morning on December 30 that he was no more.

Bajrang was married to Manita two years back.