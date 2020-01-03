Home Nation

Yechury critical of religion-based citizenship via amended citizenship law

Yechury asserted that the Muslims too faced harassment, discrimination and exploitation in the Islamic countries.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday pilloried the Narendra Modi government for its decision to grant citizenship to immigrants on the basis of religion.

Speaking at a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Guwahati, Yechury asserted that the Muslims too faced harassment, discrimination and exploitation in the Islamic countries.

“Many Sri Lankan Tamils had fled in the wake of violence (in the neighbouring country) and are now taking refuge in Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Why are you not giving citizenship to them? Many people belonging to the Rohingya community have also come from Burma (Myanmar). You are not ready to accept them. And why is citizenship for people who came from only these three countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan)?” Yechuri asked the Modi government.

“They (BJP) said non-Muslims faced religious persecution and discrimination in the three Islamic countries and as such, they should be given citizenship. They are fanning communal passions by giving citizenship to only non-Muslim immigrants. Are Muslims not harassed in the Islamic countries? It is happening on the Ahmadiyya in Pakistan and the matter has reached the international court. It is happening also on the Rohingya in Burma,” the CPI-M leader said.

He said a Muslim, Abdul Hamid, was conferred the country’s highest military honour ‘Param Veer Chakra’ after India’s war against Pakistan in 1965. He had lost his life fighting for the protection of his country, Yechuri said.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to make India a “Hindu nation” by saying that the non-Muslims were being exploited and discriminated against in the Islamic countries. He said people belonging to Dalit and Adivasi communities were also being exploited in Hindu society. This exploitation has nothing to do with religion. Those who will fight the policies of the ruling dispensation, they will face exploitations, Yechuri said.

“The government has come out with a package of NPR (National Population Register), NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA. When sales go down, shops usually come out with an offer of buy one, get one free. Modi saab has gone further. He says, buy one and get three. Along with CAA, you will also get NRC and NPR,” Yechury said sarcastically.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress in Assam has launched a signature campaign against CAA. A memorandum, with 20 lakh signatures, would be submitted to the Centre demanding the repeal of the controversial amended citizenship law. The party also decided to partner with all anti-CAA forces for a fight to protect the state’s indigenous populace.

Comments

