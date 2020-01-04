Home Nation

BJP for guarantees to J&K; PDP & NC call it ‘face saver’

Tak said granting job and land rights to J&K residents is nothing but a face-saver for the BJP.

Published: 04th January 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard in Srinagar (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP has welcomed the Centre’s proposed move to grant some guarantees to J&K residents, a move which was later dubbed as “face saving” by the National Conference and the PDP.

BJP general secretary (org) Ashok Koul told this newspaper that the party welcomes any move from the Centre to safeguard the rights of J&K people. “We wanted the rights of J&K residents to be protected. The Centre will issue some riders to protect job and land rights of J&K people,” he said, adding that it would provide a major relief to the residents who were worried about their future after the special status was abrogated on August 5.

READ | Special rights soon for Jammu & Kashmir residents on land, jobs

He said when the new rules are framed, the ‘ifs and buts’ have to be taken care of before making it public.
PDP leader Firdous Tak asserted Article 370 was never only about jobs and land. “The constitutional provisions had been more or less connected to the identity of J&K residents,” he said. “Article 370 had empowered J&K residents.”

Tak said granting job and land rights to J&K residents is nothing but a face-saver for the BJP. National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi said whatever guarantees J&K residents are provided should have constitutional safeguards.

Terming the bifurcation of J&K state as “illegal”, Masoodi said, “People have now realised that they are the losers after scraping of Article 370. Now people are vocal in their resentment. There is resentment everywhere”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP National Conference PDP Jammu and Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir residents
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp