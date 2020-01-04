IIM-Jammu’s off-campus to offer management courses in Srinagar

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development has set the ball rolling to teach management mantras to the youths in Kashmir from the upcoming academic session by opening an off-campus of the IIM-Jammu in Srinagar.

The Srinagar centre will offer courses in management development, executive education and leadership training meant for working professionals. “The idea is to give mid-level professionals working in various sectors and educated youth an opportunity to learn management tips that will help boost region-specific businesses and governance,” said a senior HRD official.

The campus will have two main centres — management development Centre and the incubation centre — for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We have a number of plans related to higher and school education in the Valley to raise the levels of education and opportunities for the youth. This is a step in that direction,” another official said.