J&K police arrest Lashkar terrorist who escaped Ganderbal encounter 

By ANI

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The terrorist, identified as Nisar Dar, had earlier escaped from an encounter in Kullan village of Ganderbal district, in which one Pakistani terrorist was killed, Jammu and Kashmir police officer Imtiyaz Hussain said.

"Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Nisar Dar arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces. He had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes," Hussain tweeted.

