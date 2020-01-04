Home Nation

Parminder Singh Dhindsa resignation a blow for SAD

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal accepted the one-line resignation of Parminder while appointing Sahnewal legislator Sharanjit Singh Dhillon as the leader of the party.

Parminder

SAD leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) found itself in deep trouble after former finance minister and leader in the Punjab Assembly, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, resigned on Friday. Parminder’s father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a former union minister and presently RS MP, had earlier rebelled against the top Akali leadership and resigned from party posts.

Meanwhile, former state education minister and chief spokesman of the party Daljit Singh Cheema said Parminder, who was appointed the leader of legislature group in August last year, ‘has not given any reason’ for his resignation. His resignation came days after his father joined hands with SAD splinter group SAD (Taksali).

Dhindsa senior had earlier opened a front against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, saying he wanted to ‘free’ the SAD from the Badal family and revive its lost glory.

Parminder who is the Lehra MLA, had earlier skipped a program to mark the party’s 99th foundation day on December 14. Badal had then said that he had taken permission from him to go to Mumbai for some urgent work.

