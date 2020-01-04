Policeman dies of heart attack during cricket match in Maharashtra

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 38-year-old policeman died of a heart attack while playing a cricket match in Makunsar village in the district on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as assistant police inspector Sandeep Sanap, attached to district rural police, he said.

"Sanap was playing an inter-police station match at a ground in Makunsar when he suffered the heart attack and collapsed to the ground. He died while being taken to a hospital," district police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

The cricket match had been organised as part of the police's annual Raising Day celebrations.

Sanap was in-charge of Saphala police station in the district, Katkar said.

His body was taken to his native place in Nashik for the last rights, he added.