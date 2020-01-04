Home Nation

Six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan join Congress

Rattled by her party MLAs’ support to the Gehlot government, BSP chief Mayawati had last year called the Congress “untrustworthy and a cheat” which “always harms the parties that support it.”

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six BSP MLAs from Rajasthan on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and formally joined the party. They had extended support to the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government in September last year but the induction in the party was delayed as state Congress chief and deputy CM Sachin Pilot said he was not kept in the loop.     

The MLAs — Joginder Awaana from Nadbai, Ranveer Singh Guda from Udaipurwati, Sandeep Yadav from Alwar, Wajib Ali from Bharatpur, Deepchand Kheriya from Kishangarhbas and Lakhan Singh from Karauli — met Sonia along with the party’s Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande.

