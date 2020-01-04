Home Nation

Two pilots killed as trainee aircraft crashes amid dense fog in Madhya Pradesh

According to primary investigation, the teo pilots misjudged the location of the runway and the aircraft crashed in an open agricultural field – around 200-300 meters from Dhana Airport.

Published: 04th January 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

The trainee aircraft crashed in an open agricultural field

The trainee aircraft crashed in an open agricultural field| Express

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two pilots, including a young trainee pilot and a middle-aged flight instructor were killed when the trainee aircraft they were flying crashed amid dense fog in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night.

The mishap happened at around 9.30 pm, when the single engine trainee aircraft of the Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA) crashed in an agricultural field – around 200-300 meters from the Dhana Airport in Sagar district, district SP Amit Sanghi told The New Indian Express.

According to primary investigation, the single engine trainee aircraft of CAA was being flown by the trainee pilot Piyush Chandel (30) along with flight instructor Ashok Makwana (58) as part of night flying training, when sudden fog in the area caused the visibility to drop to just 1-2 ft.

With fog growing dense, the duo tried to return and land the aircraft on the Airport, but owing to poor visibility (just up to 1-2 ft) they misjudged the location of the airport/runway and the aircraft crashed in an open agricultural field – around 200-300 meters from Dhana Airport, Sanghi added.

The duo was rushed to a private hospital in Sagar town, where the doctors declared them as dead on arrival. While Chandel hailed from Mumbai, Makwana originally belonged to Gujarat.  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted on Friday late night, condoling death of the two pilots in the trainee aircraft crash.

The Dhana Airport, which is located in Sagar district of MP’s Bundelkhand region, is the home base of the Chimes Aviation Academy . Other than the CAA, the airfield is often used by MP Government Aviation, VIP charter aircrafts as well as medical evacuation aircrafts. The night operations are limited to local training flights of CAA. The airport is also used by the Army which too has a strong base in Sagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chimes Aviation Academy Dhana Airport Madhya Pradesh plane crash Madhya Pradesh air tragedy Madhya Pradesh trainee aircraft
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp