Home Nation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for 'intense probe' into cracker unit blast

The factory owner has been charged under a number of non-bailable sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Saturday sought an "intense expert probe" and prompt fixing of administrative accountability in the blast at a Naihati fireworks manufacturing unit that left four dead and one injured.

The factory owner, Noor Hossain, has been arrested.

Stating that the deaths "pained" and "shocked" him, Dhankhar tweeted, "Allegations that crude bombs were being made in the illegal factory warrants intense expert probe. Accountability of all in the administration needs to be fixed promptly."

Four employees, including two women, of the factory in the 24 Parganas North district were killed while the wounded man was being treated for severe burn injury at the Kalyani J.L. Nehru Hospital following Friday's explosion, the police said.

The factory owner has been charged under a number of non-bailable sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

While the cops are looking into the causes of explosions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"We want NIA probe. Bombs were being manufactured in the factory," said BJP MP Arjun Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Governor Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Bengal cracker unit blast
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp