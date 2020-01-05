Home Nation

10 madrassa students held for violence during anti-CAA stir in Muzaffarnagar granted bail

The SIT found the students not involved in any serious offence and withdrew all charges against them except that of violation of prohibitory orders.

Published: 05th January 2020

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest.

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Ten madrassa students held in connection with the violence that took place during anti-citizenship law protests in the city on December 20 have been granted bail.

The students of the Madrassa Hoja Ilmiya were granted bail by a court on Saturday on the basis of a special investigation team (SIT) report that found no evidence against them.

The SIT found the students not involved in any serious offence and withdrew all charges against them except that of violation of prohibitory orders, the prosecution said.

It has been learnt that 18 people were released after being found innocent in the SIT investigation.

Over 70 people had been arrested for violence during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act here.

