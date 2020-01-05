Home Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Imran Khan over CAA stand, asks him to worry about his own country

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan not worry about Indian Muslims but focus on his country.

Published: 05th January 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has asked why losses were not recovered from those who indulged in damage to public property during the Jat agitation in Haryana, while money is proposed to be recovered by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

Owaisi, who was addressing a protest meeting at Sangareddy town near here late on Saturday night against the amended citizenship law, also said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan need not worry about Indian Muslims.

The AIMIM president also announced that a protest meeting will be held at the historic Charminar here on January 25 against the CAA, adding "We will hoist the tricolour on January 25 midnight and recite the national anthem. The meeting would be to save the Constitution and the country."

ALSO READ | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots by supporting anti-CAA drive: Amit Shah

On January 10, a peaceful march will also be taken out in Hyderabad against the CAA, he said.

Talking about the violent protests against CAA in UP, Owaisi said he condemned violence wherever it occurred but would like to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether the Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act, 1984 applied to them (UP incidents) or not.

He claimed destruction of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore occurred in the Jat agitation in Haryana in 2015.

"Destruction of Rs 2,000 crore. Modiji, you have taken money from how many? Have you taken money from those people? One paisa was not taken. Why? You did not take because they were not Muslims. Is this not a violation of Article 14 of our Constitution," he said.

How much money was recovered for the losses during the Patel agitation in Gujarat, he asked.

ALSO READ: Thousands participate in protest against Citizenship Act in Hyderabad

More than 600 police vehicles were burnt and more than 1,800 government buildings were damaged during the Patel agitation, he claimed.

"Why are (you) doing this injustice that you will not take from Gujaratis, but recover money from Muslims," he said.

"...to recover that Rs 14.50 lakh, properties of Muslims were seized, (they were) locked (in UP). This law won't apply," he said.

Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan posting a video, Owaisi said Khan has posted a wrong Bangladeshi video claiming it to be from India.

"Mr Khan, you worry about your own country. Mr Khan, we would like to tell you, don't ever remember us. We have rejected the message, the wrong theory of Jinnah. We are proud Indian Muslims and till the day of judgment, Inshallah, we will remain as proud Indian Muslims."

ALSO READ: Yashwant Sinha's Rashtra Manch to take out 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' demanding withdrawal of CAA

"No power on earth can take away my Indianness. No power on earth can take away my religious identity. Why because, the Constitution of India guarantees me that," he said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister should safeguard the Sikhs and stop those who attacked a Sikh gurdwara in Pakistan, Owaisi said.

According to Owaisi, the CAA was only made towards making India a Hindu Rashtra.

"We are not against granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Christians, Sikhs from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh...but why are you doing in the name of religion (by excluding Muslims)," he said.

He challenged the Prime Minister to let the countrymen know if they plan to make (implement) NRC or not by 2024.

Owaisi further said the protests against CAA, NPR and NRC should continue for another four to five months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM CAA Imran Khan Citizenship Amendment Act NRC NPR
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp