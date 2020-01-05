Home Nation

Bardhaman railway station building collapse: One injured dies

The man, who suffered serious injuries when a chunk of concrete fell on his head, could not be saved despite efforts by the doctors.

Published: 05th January 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: One of the two persons injured in a partial collapse of the Bardhaman Railway Station building in West Bengal succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday, a state minister said.

A portion of the two-storey station building collapsed on Saturday evening.

The deceased, in his thirties, is yet to be identified, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

West Bengal Minister Swapan Debnath said that the man, who suffered serious injuries when a chunk of concrete fell on his head, could not be saved despite efforts by the doctors of the Bardhaman Medical College Hospital.

The injured person died at 2.35 am, hospital deputy superintendent Dr Amitava Saha said.

The other injured person, who suffered a fracture in one of his legs, has been treated at the state-run hospital, where railway doctors had also rushed on Saturday evening to provide necessary assistance, the ER spokesperson said.

Construction and repair work was underway at the century-old station building, nearly 100 km from Kolkata, an ER official said.

A portion of the roof of the portico at the station building collapsed near the enquiry counter, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

The incident, occurred in front of platform number 1 at the busy station on the Howrah-New Delhi route, did not affect train services, he said.

Another small portion of the same building had also collapsed around 9.30 pm on Saturday, but no one was injured as people moved away from the station premises after the initial incident, ER sources said.

A three-member committee has been formed by the Eastern Railway to conduct an enquiry into the cause of the incident, Chakraborty said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bardhaman Railway Station
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp