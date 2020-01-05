Bardhaman station building collapse: Enquiry committee to record eyewitnesses accounts on Monday

By PTI

KOLKATA: An enquiry committee set up by the Eastern Railway authorities into the partial collapse of Bardhaman Railway station building will record eyewitness accounts into the incident on Monday, an official said here.

The ER authorities on Sunday invited eyewitnesses to narrate their accounts before a three-member enquiry committee about the partial collapse of the station building on Saturday evening that claimed one life and left another injured.

The committee members will sit at the station manager's chamber at Bardhaman for two hours from 4 pm on Monday to record the accounts of witnesses of the collapse of a portion of the roof of the portico at the station building.

While an unidentified male succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday, another injured person was recovering, an ER spokesman said.

Burdwan rly station pic.twitter.com/Edfc00zxK7 — Yogendra Rajak (@YogendraRajak4) January 5, 2020

Construction and repair work was underway at the century-old station building, nearly 100 km away from Kolkata, the spokesman said.

"The area has been cordoned off and debris has been cleared from the site," he said, adding "no person was found trapped."

He said that supporting steel cribs have been installed at the site to prevent any further damage to the building.