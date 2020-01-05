Home Nation

Conrad Sangma’s NPP admits suffering ‘some damage’ over CAA

Ironically, the NPP’s lone Lok Sabha member, Agatha Sangma, had voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), which is now a law.

Published: 05th January 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The flip-flop by ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has continued.

The party, which is headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has reiterated that it stands opposed to CAA. Ironically, the NPP’s lone Lok Sabha member, Agatha Sangma, had voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), which is now a law.

Without going into details, the NPP’s Meghalaya unit president WR Kharlukhi admitted that the party’s image took a beating as it has already suffered “some damage” over CAA. But, at the same time, he said the BJP would suffer the most in the Northeast. The NPP is an ally of the BJP.

Last year, Sangma was at the forefront of the protests against CAB in the Northeast. He was instrumental in putting up a united fight by bringing several regional political parties against CAB. However, shocking the protestors, his sister Agatha had voted in its favour. Later, she had told journalists that her action was in line with party stand.

The NPP’s act had not gone down well as widespread protests followed in the state. This prompted the Sangma cabinet to adopt a resolution on the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state. The resolution was later unanimously passed in a day-long special session of the Assembly.

The Centre has kept some states and areas of the Northeast protected by the ILP and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution outside the CAA’s purview.

The ILP is a travel document which a non-native is required to carry while he or she is traveling to any of the states where it is enforced. It permits stay only for a limited period and the basic reason behind its implementation was to protect indigenous tribal cultures.

The law under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 is currently enforced in Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. It was implemented in Manipur on January 1 this year.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Conrad Sangma National People's Party Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp