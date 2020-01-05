NITI Aayog’s ranking: Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected Sukma tops among 115 aspirational districts

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The New Year 2020 brought cheers to Sukma, the worst Maoist-affected area in the conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh, after having secured a top position among the 115 aspirational districts, that received grading on a system devised by the NITI Aayog.

The Delta ranking measuring the incremental progress achieved by the aspirational districts of the country, released by the NITI Aayog at end of 2019 has inspired and revitalised the backward district for having recorded far better progress on various sectors and underlying parameters earmarked for the aspirational districts.

Sukma with a top rank defies the Maoist threat as the district administration came closer to the local tribal population who were since long facing the brunt of left-wing extremism.

The aspirational districts were judged through transparent, real-time measurement of qualitative growth by third-party’s validated data on six development sectors like health & nutrition, education, agriculture & water resources, financial inclusion & skill development and basic infrastructure.

The district achieved the second rank on health & nutrition, 5th in financial inclusion & skill development and 8th on infrastructure. However, it’s the composite score in Delta ranking based on the 6 sectors having as many as 49 parameters, that took Sukma on top.

“The achievement is a well-grounded beginning in the direction of growth and progress. Now the district needs to ensure consistency on the execution of welfare programmes intended for the masses,” opined Chandan Kumar, Sukma district collector, who closely kept track of progress.

Sukma with 270821 population and spread in 5897 sq km area, had embarked upon various strategies to transform the backward district through a concerted effort by throwing open its potential.

Education infrastructure was re-established and some schools damaged by Maoists were reopened after 13 years at Jagargunda and Bhejji bringing back those who had dropped out. Reading, writing and comprehension skills in children through interactive classroom practices are promoted. Fully equipped libraries in 100 schools besides the capacity building of teachers. Shiksha doots have been employed for guaranteeing education services at the remotest corner of the district.

Recruitment of health professionals and the intervention interposed to combat malnutrition by identifying severely anaemic women and children and increasing institutional delivery and enhancing heart facilities.

The inhospitable area where healthcare facility was non-functional saw an increase in outpatient health care services.

Tele-call centre works as a monitoring unit and offering assistance for health and nutrition. With enhanced supplementary nutrition ensured, the underweight children (0-5 years) dropped from 50 percent (2018) to 42 percent in 2019.

Besides, the development in agrarian, irrigation and infrastructure through multi-prong initiative were much apparent. The quality seeds distribution and improvement in line sowing practice among farmers are encouraged.