Only BJP and Left are free from dynastic politics: JP Nadda

The BJP is holding various campaigns ahead of very crucial Assembly elections, due in February this year.

Published: 05th January 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Working President JP Nadda

BJP Working President JP Nadda (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that there was no regional or national party, which is "unaffected from dynastic politics except BJP and Left parties".

While addressing booth level party workers at Talkatora stadium here, he said, "There are around 2300 political parties in the country out of which about five hundred parties are recognised by the Election Commission. This includes around 56 regional and seven national parties. You should be proud of yourself that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that is based on ideology and not on dynasty."

He said, "We should understand this. All other parties are based on dynasty. There is no regional or national party which is unaffected from dynastic politics except BJP and Left parties." He assured that the party workers that they are in the right political party.

"People sometimes join political parties either by chance or by choice. I want to tell you that you have come at the right place," he said. The BJP is holding various campaigns ahead of very crucial Assembly elections, due in February this year.

