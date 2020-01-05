Home Nation

Pakistan yet to pay its share for South Asian University campus construction: MEA

In package two, five buildings were to be constructed in the campus and work on four of these was completed by September 30, 2019.

Published: 05th January 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is yet to pay its share of USD 5.10 lakh for the construction of the South Asian University (SAU) campus here, the Ministry of External Affairs has said in a written response submitted to a parliamentary committee.

A report by the parliamentary committee said that from 2010 to 2014, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka made their contribution in the operational cost of the first phase of construction of the varsity campus.

"Pakistan is yet to pay its share of USD 510,436," the report mentioned.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member nations had agreed to bear the operational cost of the construction of the SAU campus with a predetermined share of contribution.

According to the parliamentary report, the Government of India had notified 100 acre land for the SAU in Delhi's Maidan Garhi area in 2009, of which 93.68 acre was allotted for construction in September 2011. The MEA has the proprietary right to this land, it said.

The construction of the varsity campus in 4 packages began in 2015. The construction of its boundary wall and office was completed under package one, the report said.

In package two, five buildings were to be constructed in the campus and work on four of these was completed by September 30, 2019, it said.

The ongoing construction of a residential block in the SAU campus will only be completed by February 2020 as the work got delayed by 19 months due to legal hurdles, the report said.

Under package three, 61 per cent work was completed till September 30, 2019 and the construction of rest of the buildings under package 4 is yet to be completed as several issues related to acquisition and legalities are pending, it said.

The MEA told the committee that the delay in the project was mainly due to land encroachment, court cases, and a few objections from Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation and Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

The parliamentary committee has asked the Union government to resolve the issues hindering the construction work.

According to the report, due to slow pace of the construction work and deduction in the operational cost, the allocation estimate was reduced to Rs 246 crore.

The committee also expressed hope on the project, saying it believes the remaining work will be completed in a time-bound manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MEA South Asian University campus South Asian University
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp