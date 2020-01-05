Home Nation

Six, including one-year-old child, killed in wall collapse in Jhansi

The accident occurred in Laxmanpura village of Baruasagar area when the wall came down and the debris fell on the labourers working there, the officials said.

Published: 05th January 2020 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

JHANSI: Six labourers, including a one-year-old child, died and six others were injured when an under-construction wall collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred in Laxmanpura village of Baruasagar area when the wall came down and the debris fell on the labourers working there, the officials said.

The injured were rushed to Jhansi medical college hospital for treatment, they said.

While five labourers died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries during treatment in the evening.

Those who died have been identified as Sukhlal (36), Sunita (35), their daughter Pooja (1), and Uma (30), Kamlesh (40) and Raheesh (35).

On the initiative of the Labour Department, an ex gratia of Rs three lakh for the families of each of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured is being extended by the person getting the wall constructed besides monetary help by the district administration as per the labour laws.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

He asked the authorities to provide immediate financial help to the victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Wall Collapse Jhansi Wall Collapse
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp