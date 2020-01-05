Two lawyers who robbed cop's pistol during Tis Hazari clash identified: Delhi Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police's Crime Branch has identified two lawyers who allegedly robbed a constable's pistol during a clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex but no action can be taken against them due to the high court's directions, officials said on Sunday.

The Crime Branch is probing the clash that occurred on November 2 in which 21 police personnel and several lawyers were injured, while 17 vehicles were vandalised.

In CCTV footage of the incident which took place around 4.

10 pm, Constable Amit, who was posted as the operator of the then Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harender Singh, is seen being "badly beaten up" and his 9 mm government pistol being robbed, officials said.



Two advocates are seen carrying his gun away, they said.

Both the lawyers have been identified, a senior police official said requesting anonymity.

"We have identified both the lawyers who were involved in robbing the policeman's pistol during the clash. However, we cannot take any action against them as a judicial inquiry is underway and the high court has said that no coercive should be taken against lawyers," he said.

After the incident, the Delhi High Court had ordered a judicial inquiry by one of its retired judges, SP Garg, into the clash.



Following the court's direction, Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harendra Singh were transferred during pendency of the investigation.

The high court had also made clear that no "coercive action" would be taken against any lawyer.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed by the Delhi Police to look into the clash and probe the seven FIRs that were lodged in connection with the incident under relevant sections, including charges of attempt to murder.

One assistant sub-inspector was suspended and another policeman was transferred for alleged involvement in the clash.