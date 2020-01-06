Admin facilitated entry of goons, thus VC must go: JNUTA, JNUSU

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) narrated how they were attacked with stones and batons, while the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) alleged that the “goons” who entered the campus on Sunday evening were facilitated by the JNU administration. They demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

JNUSU and JNUTA addressed the media in two separate briefings.“Administration facilitated the entry of people from outside and let goons enter the campus. This is a planned attack on the faculty. It is not a law and order problem or a clash between two groups but a planned attack. Thus, the Vice-Chancellor must go,” said JNUTA secretary Surajit Mazumdar.

They said that records of CCTV footage and other things should be made available by the JNU administration so that a fair probe can be conducted. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh asked, “What does this government want?”

Aishe claimed that police were given information at 2.30 pm about suspicious elements on campus and a possibility of violence.

“There was no response. We need to understand one thing. When we peacefully protest in campus, there is a law and order situation but police are mute spectators when we are being attacked?” Aishe said.

Bikramditya, a faculty member who lives on campus said, “Some goons knocked on my door as well, I was not home, but my wife was. Terrified, she called the police for help. She called them repeatedly and said are you waiting for me to get raped and then come?”