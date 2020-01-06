Home Nation

Akali Dal wants MEA to raise anti-minority attacks in Pakistan at UN

The SAD also asked Dr Jaishankar to seek a categorical assurance from Pakistan PM Imran Khan that assets and lives of minorities would be protected. 

Published: 06th January 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. | (Photo | AP)

India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. | (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday urged Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to seek a categorical assurance from Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan that assets and lives of minorities would be protected and that all those responsible for the hate attack on Sikhs as well as stoning of Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib would be arrested and awarded exemplary punishment.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal led the delegation which called on the external affairs minister and included senior SAD leaders and the heads of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee and Patna Sahib Committee.

Sukhbir also urged Jaishankar to raise the issue of atrocities being committed by Pakistan against minorities in the United Nations. He said from a total of 40,000 in the 2002 census the Sikh population had come down to around 5,000. “This itself is proof of forced conversions,” he added.

He said the delegation members briefed the external affairs minister that the situation was so bad in Pakistan that even those looking after gurdwaras were not safe. Urging for urgent intervention on this issue at the highest level, he said “if anybody can attack and stone Gurdwara Janam Asthan then no minority is safe in Pak”.

The delegation also pointed out that the Pakistan government should be asked to take prompt and exemplary action in case any minority community is targeted in any manner. “If the government had acted decisively in the case of attack on Sikh community members at Gurdwara Janam Asthan and stoning of the gurdwara it would not have set off the chain reaction which led to the killing a Sikh youth in Peshawar,” he added.

The delegation members also conveyed to Jaishankar that the recent events in Pakistan had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide. They said Sikhs living in Pakistan had already stated that they were feeling insecure. “Even out holiest shrine is not safe. In such a situation Pakistan should be asked to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community as well as all other minorities living in Pakistan,” they added.

A violent mob had attacked the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A day after the incident on Saturday, a Sikh youth, Ravinder Singh, was murdered in broad daylight in Pakistan's Peshawar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Pakistan minorities MEA S Jaishankar United Nations Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Sukhbir Singh Badal Pakistani Sikhs
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp