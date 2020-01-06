Home Nation

CRPF party assists stranded family on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslide

When contacted, a CRPF officer said that the party left their camp at around 8.30 pm on New Year’s day and within 45 minutes reached the distressed passengers.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A CRPF party trekked 12 km to provide food items to a family including a woman and her three children who were stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district due to landslides, an officer said on Sunday.

The CRPF acted swiftly after getting a frantic call at its assistance desk ‘Madadgaar’ from a woman named Asifa who along with her children and two other family members were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu but got stranded at Digdole due to a massive landslide, the officer said.

“CRPF troops led by Inspector Raghuveer of 157 Battalion walked 12 kms to provide food, water and other items to the family of Asifa who was stuck for hours at Digdole NH-44 along with her kids due to a massive landslide. Asifa had contacted @CRPF Madadgaar for help,” the CRPF tweeted.

“Madadgaar contacted the 84th battalion headquarters and a message was passed to the nearest company. The personnel reached the stranded family and provided them food, tea and water,” the officer said.
The party returned to their camp around midnight, the officer added. After remaining closed for four days due to multiple landslides at Digdole and Chankerkote, the highway was reopened for one-way traffic on Sunday morning.  

(With PTI inputs)

