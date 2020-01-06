Fifteen dynasts to sit in Jharkhand Assembly

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The three-day Jharkhand Assembly session, starting on Monday, will have 15 dynasts and at least three pairs of in-laws elected from different constituencies. It will be the first Assembly session after the ruling BJP was trounced by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the state polls whose results were declared on December 23.

Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi, who was named as pro-tem Speaker, will oversee the House proceedings till a regular Speaker is elected. Governor Droupadi Murmu will deliver the inaugural address.

Of the 15 newly elected legislators in the 81-member House who replaced their parents or spouses, the maximum of seven are from BJP, six from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and two from the Congress.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will have brother-in-law and Jama MLA Sita Soren in the Assembly. Sitting on opposite benches will be JMM’s Tundi MLA Mathura Mahto, who is father-in-law of BJP MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel. Likewise, Hussainabad MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh of NCP is related to Congress’ Bermo MLA Rajendra Singh as his daughter is married to

Singh’s son.

The AJSU party, which snapped ties with the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, will sit in the Opposition. It will be a role reversal for the JVM, which has been in the Opposition since 2006, as its MLAs will sit on treasury benches. With 10 women MLAs, the Jharkhand Assembly is seeing the maximum of women legislators in the last 19 years.

Incidentally, former chief minister Raghubar Das, who was defeated by his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Roy on his home turf Jamshedpur East, will be not in the House. Shocked with its debacle, the BJP is yet to decide its Leader in the House.

Another interesting fact about this Assembly is that more than half (54 per cent) of the newly elected MLAs have one or more than one criminal cases against them.

JVM(P) authorises Marandi to re-constitute panels

The JVM (Prajatantrik) authorised its president Babulal Marandi to re-constitute all the committees from panchayat to central level, a fortnight after it won only three seats in the state assembly polls. The decision was taken at the partys ‘Kendriya Karya Samiti’ (executive committee) meeting in Ranchi.