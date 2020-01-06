Home Nation

Fifteen dynasts to sit in Jharkhand Assembly

Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi, who was named as pro-tem Speaker, will oversee the House proceedings till a regular Speaker is elected.

Published: 06th January 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The three-day Jharkhand Assembly session, starting on Monday, will have 15 dynasts and at least three pairs of in-laws elected from different constituencies. It will be the first Assembly session after the ruling BJP was trounced by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the state polls whose results were declared on December 23.

Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi, who was named as pro-tem Speaker, will oversee the House proceedings till a regular Speaker is elected. Governor Droupadi Murmu will deliver the inaugural address.
Of the 15 newly elected legislators in the 81-member House who replaced their parents or spouses, the maximum of seven are from BJP, six from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and two from the Congress.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will have brother-in-law and Jama MLA Sita Soren in the Assembly. Sitting on opposite benches will be JMM’s Tundi MLA Mathura Mahto, who is father-in-law of BJP MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel. Likewise, Hussainabad MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh of NCP is related to Congress’ Bermo MLA Rajendra Singh as his daughter is married to
Singh’s son.

The AJSU party, which snapped ties with the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, will sit in the Opposition. It will be a role reversal for the JVM, which has been in the Opposition since 2006, as its MLAs will sit on treasury benches. With 10 women MLAs, the Jharkhand Assembly is seeing the maximum of women legislators in the last 19 years.  

Incidentally, former chief minister Raghubar Das, who was defeated by his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Roy on his home turf Jamshedpur East, will be not in the House. Shocked with its debacle, the BJP is yet to decide its Leader in the House.    

Another interesting fact about this Assembly is that more than half (54 per cent) of the newly elected MLAs have one or more than one criminal cases against them.

JVM(P) authorises Marandi to re-constitute panels

The JVM (Prajatantrik) authorised its president Babulal Marandi to re-constitute all the committees from panchayat to central level, a fortnight after it won only three seats in the state assembly polls. The decision was taken at the partys ‘Kendriya Karya Samiti’ (executive committee) meeting in Ranchi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Assembly election CM Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp