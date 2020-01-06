Home Nation

HRD Ministry calls meeting with JNU administration over campus violence, VC sends detailed report

There was heavy deployment of police on Monday outside the Shashtri Bhawan here which houses the HRD Ministry.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 12:35 PM

Police at out side of the JNU campus after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus New Delhi on Sunday.

Police at out side of the JNU campus after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry on Monday called an urgent meeting with the JNU administration, including the vice-chancellor, over the violence that took place on the campus the previous day, officials said.

The ministry had on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar after the violence broke out and students and teachers were attacked.



"A detailed report has been sent to the HRD Ministry about the sequence of events. The top administration officials are at the Ministry to provide all details leading to present situation," JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

Many were admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with injuries and discharged on Monday.

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had urged JNU students to maintain the dignity of the university and peace on the campus.

