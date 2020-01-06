Home Nation

Insider-out

Election results can have a strange impact not just on the popular psyche, but in power corridors as well.

Published: 06th January 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By Santwana Bhattacharya
Express News Service

Delhi votes mid-Feb
Even as their former comrade-in-arms tweets about how the Sun emits the sound of Om, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his team are preparing for a different kind of heat: the Election Commission is moving into the next gear on assembly polls to the ‘city-state’. It’s likely to take place by Feb 15, maybe on 13th or 14th. An EC team led by Sandeep Saxena has already had detailed meetings with Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh and top cops. Though the CAA-NRC protests in parts of the city, particularly in Shaheen Bagh in Okhla, is keeping Delhi Police busy, it can hardly interfere in the scheduling of the polls. An EC announcement can be expected anytime next week. The EC is planning to introduce a QR Code to voting slips, for better identification of voters. All the political speculation, meanwhile, is on whether Kejriwal will retain power -- despite the Delhi BJP trying its best to scale up from its previous score 3/70 to best kid in class.

IAS lobby none too happy!
Election results can have a strange impact not just on the popular psyche, but in power corridors as well. WhatsApp groups of IAS officers have been buzzing ever since Maharashtra slipped out of Devendra Fadnavis’s hands and Jharkhand showed Raghubar Das the door. Not that gloves are off as yet, but those in the top echelons of the civil service seem to be finding their voice, and it’s often quite critical. Under the Modi-Shah dispensation, as with any other, loyalty is a big criterion. But the feeling that any of them can be hauled over the coals even after retirement seems to be fuelling a kind of dissident sentiment. The threat that criminal proceedings would be initiated if civil servants don’t file their IPR (immovable property returns) by Jan 31 has obviously not gone down well with the powerful IAS lobby. Last heard, well over a 1000 are yet to file their IPR!

Allz not well
Believe it or not, cracks have appeared at another level too. A Union Minister who was handpicked by the PM — and is part of the elite Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) — and an advisor of the government who enjoys cabinet rank have not been seeing eye to eye. The latter too attends CCS meetings, and has been doing his bit to try swing international opinion in the Modi Government’s favour. His clout is not to the liking of the minister, who moves around in high-profile circles globally, rather than downmarket wheeler-dealer types. But to his chagrin, the advisor has the ears of the second-most powerful person in the Cabinet (and the country).

All Hands on the Deck
The dissent on the streets has been so massive that just about everyone who’s anyone in government has been pressed into duty for the BJP’s CAA outreach programme -- right from Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. It seems it’s only the ex-diplomats and doctors in the Cabinet -- S. Jaishankar, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan et al -- who have not been enlisted to convince citizens about the government’s intentions. Puri did wade into it tangentially, though, drawing links via the Nankana Sahib episode. Meanwhile, some party footsoldiers are lamenting that a survey done prior to the launch of CAA did not give the ruling dispensation the ‘correct’ feedback.

Mamata strategy
If the BJP has a strategy, so does Didi. The West Bengal CM, who’s holding anti-CAA rallies practically each and every day, is making sure her gatherings are peopled by those who were either Partition or ‘71 war Hindu refugees from the other side of the border. Indeed, some of them are those that Mamata helped settle in India in her early years of political activism, with the support of then Union minister Buta Singh. This is her way of defanging BJP’s campaign targeted at Bengali Hindus who fled atrocities in East Pakistan/Bangladesh.

Santwana Bhattacharya
The author is Resident Editor, Bangalore, TNIE. Email:
santwana@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp