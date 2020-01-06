Internet facility provided to students in J&K's Awantipora for filling NEET forms

Home Nation

Internet facilities were on January 2 restored in health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir while the connection at rest of the place is also being restored on a "war footing".

Published: 06th January 2020

Image of Kashmiri students used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AWANTIPORA (Jammu and Kashmir): Internet facility was on Monday provided to students for filling National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 forms in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Internet facility provided to students for filling NEET 2020 forms," stated Awantipora District Police.

NEET is an entrance examination for students who wish to undertake undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges across the country.

The registration for the examination had started from Dec 2 and today was the last day for filing it. The examination will be conducted on May 3.

Internet facilities were on January 2 restored in health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir while the connection at rest of the place is also being restored on a "war footing".

SMS services were also restored in the Kashmir Valley from midnight on December 31. Earlier on October 14, post-paid mobile services were also restored.

All mobile networks and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile State.

The Central government had abrogated Article 370 and also bifurcated the former State into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs came into being on October 31. 

