Jalna Zilla Parishad poll: Sena, NCP win president, vice president

By PTI

JALNA: Shiv Sena's Uttam Wankhede and NCP's Mahendra Pawar were on Monday elected unopposed as president and vice president respectively of Jalna Zilla Parishad.

The two parties contested as part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, while the BJP, despite being the largest party with 22 members in the 56-member ZP, opted out of the contest.

The Shiv Sena has 14 members, the NCP 13, Congress 5 and there are two Independents.