JNU violence: Time has come for BJP to go, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Violence had broken out at JNU on the night of January 5 as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday condemned the violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and said it was now time for the BJP government at the Centre to go.

Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, after which the police conducted a flag march.

Speaking to reporters at the Police Lines helipad here, Baghel said, "Not only in JNU, but what happened earlier in other universities shows the BJP is suppressing students."

He said the BJP must remember it was students' power that had brought the party to power earlier, but these same students were now being suppressed by the NDA government.

"The time has now come for the BJP government to go," he said.

