Home Nation

Prakash Javadekar slams Congress, AAP, Left for 'creating unrest in country, universities'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that it needs to be found out who has been creating obstacles in the semester registration process going on since last three days.

Published: 06th January 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers in JNU and accused the Congress, the AAP and the left parties of creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country.

"I condemn the violence which took place last night in JNU. Some elements from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Left are deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of violence and unrest in the country, especially in universities. This should be investigated," Javadekar tweeted.

Reacting to the incident that occurred on Sunday night, the minister of environment and information and broadcasting, questioned the presence of some politicians inside the campus at the time of the incident, saying it was a conspiracy by them.

IN PICTURES | Bruised faces, vandalised campus: Here's how JNU looks in the aftermath of violence

"Within 10 minutes of the violent attacks, Yogendra Yadav reaches the venue. Others are also present. How is it possible? This needs to be considered. These people are deliberately causing unrest in universities. It is a conspiracy," he said.

The minister also said that it needs to be found out who has been creating obstacles in the semester registration process going on since last three days.

"Semester registration is going since the last three days. It needs to be investigated who was creating obstacles in the process. Who beat the students? Yesterday outsiders came and assaulted students and teachers. This needs to be investigated. Amit ji (Amit Shah) has directed the police to investigate and it will act swiftly," he said.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar AAP JNU Violence Congress
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp