Prakash Javadekar slams Congress, AAP, Left for 'creating unrest in country, universities'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers in JNU and accused the Congress, the AAP and the left parties of creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country.

"I condemn the violence which took place last night in JNU. Some elements from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Left are deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of violence and unrest in the country, especially in universities. This should be investigated," Javadekar tweeted.

Reacting to the incident that occurred on Sunday night, the minister of environment and information and broadcasting, questioned the presence of some politicians inside the campus at the time of the incident, saying it was a conspiracy by them.



"Within 10 minutes of the violent attacks, Yogendra Yadav reaches the venue. Others are also present. How is it possible? This needs to be considered. These people are deliberately causing unrest in universities. It is a conspiracy," he said.

The minister also said that it needs to be found out who has been creating obstacles in the semester registration process going on since last three days.

"Semester registration is going since the last three days. It needs to be investigated who was creating obstacles in the process. Who beat the students? Yesterday outsiders came and assaulted students and teachers. This needs to be investigated. Amit ji (Amit Shah) has directed the police to investigate and it will act swiftly," he said.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.