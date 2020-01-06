TMC MLAs seen with BJP leaders, get notice

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress brass served show-cause notice to two MLAs for sharing stage with BJP leaders in social events organised in their areas.

Samaresh Das, the MLA from Egra Assembly constituency, was seen sitting beside BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh and having tea in a rural fair. Srikanta Mahato, who was elected from Salbani, was seen sharing stage with local BJP MP Kunar Hembram.

The ruling party removed the local block president from the post for the same reason.“The party leaders in Kolkata could have discussed the issue with the district leadership. But they didn’t. The decision was taken unilaterally,’’ Das said. When contacted, Mahato refused to comment saying it was TMC’s internal matter.

On Friday, a fair committee had invited Das and Ghosh in an inauguration programme.

“They invited me as I am the local MLA and Ghosh is the MP. I didn’t see any politics in it. Had I not attended the programme, it would have delivered a wrong message to the locals. I attended the programme for the sake of my party’s interest,’’ said Das. TMC MP Sisir Adhikary said the decision was taken by the high command.