Home Nation

10 injured as clash erupts between ABVP, NSUI workers in Ahmedabad over JNU violence

The Congress, on the other hand, condemned the violence and demanded strict and quick action against the perpetrators.

Published: 07th January 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

A screenshot taken from a video footage shows the police intervening as ABVP and NSUI students enagage in violent clash.

A screenshot taken from a video footage shows the police intervening as ABVP and NSUI students enagage in violent clash. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Nearly 10 people were injured after a clash broke out between NSUI and ABVP workers that took place outside the latter's office here on Tuesday.

The NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi outside the ABVP office in the city when the clash occurred.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

ALSO READ: Fringe group owns up to JNU attack, says campus hub of 'anti-national' activities

In a statement, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan condemned the incident and alleged that the "autocratic behaviour of the BJP has resulted in another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten".

"The real face of this government has now been unveiled and is working against constitutional values. It is time that the country stands together against these fascist forces," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Free Kashmir' poster at Mumbai rally: Jayant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis engage in Twitter spat 

The Congress, on the other hand, condemned the violence and demanded strict and quick action against the perpetrators.

"A deplorable act by ABVP goons & clearly reflective of their violent tendencies. We strongly condemn this act of terror & demand swift action against the perpetrators. How can the BJP stand idly by as innocent students are brutalised? They have turned India into a war zone," the party tweeted.

The clash in Ahmedabad took place days after more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Hindu Rashtra Dal, a fringe outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack at JNU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU violence NSUI ABVP JNU stir Jawaharlal Nehru University
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp