Anand Mahindra tweets 'pure veg' restaurant menu with twist

Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a standee-menu of a restaurant that claimed to be a 'pure vegetarian' eatery but the dishes listed on it offers only non-vegetarian dishes.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Anand Mahindra is known for a great deal of things and one of them is his online comical inclination.

Recently he shared a picture of a standee-menu of a restaurant that claimed to be a 'pure vegetarian' eatery but the dishes listed on it offers only non-vegetarian dishes.

He wrote, "An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg and Non-Veg, what's the difference? It's all in the mind..."

The dishes listed below them were Veg Fish Fry, Veg Mutton Dosa and Veg Chicken Rice.

ALSO READ: This is why Anand Mahindra thinks he is 'a loser to his kids'

The standee goes viral on social media and put Netizens in split.

A Twitter user wrote, "One of my Jain clients uses to had Jain Egg Curry & Jain Chicken Fry while going for drinks. They don't mind to have egg and chicken bt they don't like Onion, Garlic & Potato."

"It's depend on our mind. In which direction we are thinking about", added another.

A Tweeple remarked, "Very common in Malaysia. Tofu dishes that look and taste like the original non-veg dishes."

A post read, "We need to award this restaurant. It's like you can create an electric car by just adding "electric" ahead of the name to a petrol variant."

Comments

