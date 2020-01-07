Home Nation

Charred body of 17-year-old girl found in West Bengal, three arrested

Local BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar warned of a major agitation if the culprits were not brought to book.

Published: 07th January 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BALURGHAT: Charred body of a 17- year-old girl was found under a culvert in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim's family alleged that she was gang-raped and then set ablaze.

The charred body of the girl with injury marks was found under a culvert in Kumarganj area on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said.

Three persons suspected to be involved in the incident have been arrested, he said.

"We could only say whether she was raped or not after getting the post-mortem report," Dutta said.

The victim's brother said she went missing on the way to a nearby shop on Sunday afternoon.

Local BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar warned of a major agitation if the culprits were not brought to book.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Kumarganj TMC MLA Toraf Hossain Mandal demanded an impartial probe.

A woman's charred body was found in a mango orchard in Malda district in December last year, days after a similar incident occurred in Hyderabad leading to a nationwide uproar over women safety.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal crime against women
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp