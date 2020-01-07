Home Nation

Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest riles section of Twitterati

#deepikapadukone trended on Twitter with 34.8K tweets as it was reported that she had also met JNUSU leader Aishe Ghosh who received injuries in the Sunday violence.

Published: 07th January 2020 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:16 AM

Deepika Padukone visited JNU to stand in solidarity with students attacked on Sunday.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, here on Tuesday, to meet protesting students didn't go down well with a section of Twitterati who called for a boycott of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.

One user posted: "Bollywood star @deepikapadukone is in JNU to support students. She's at ground zero despite knowing the backlash it will receive from RW goons who will attempt to boycott her film which releases in two days. Coming from Deepika who has largely been silent on political issues, this is BIG."

A user posted: " 'Chhapaak' is releasing with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' and Rajnikant's 'Darbaar'. 'Chhapaak' is not gonna work as such unless we create a massive controversy and give it free publicity."

"Please keep quiet on it. Don't call for its boycott. Don't trend it. Don't attack Deepika. Let it pass," it read.

Another remarked: "You don't understand the cost-benefit analysis? One tweet can prevent thousands of #boycott tweets. Those # boycott tweets catch the attention of media and are shown on TV and debated. That's what gives publicity."

"Sometimes you have to lose a battle to win a war," read a tweet.

"Don't boycott Chhapaak... boycott Deepika Padukone. Exactly! Instead, we should promote #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior without saying a single word about Deepika and 'Chhapaak'," said one user.

A Twitter user pointed out, "Deepika was a fabulous actress for bhakts till yesterday. Today, she joined the JNU protest & suddenly became a failed actress. Anurag Kashyap was the most versatile director for bhakts till 2016. When he started talking against the establishment, he became a flop director."

