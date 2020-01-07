Home Nation

Delhi Police official visits JNU campus, interacts with students

More than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured on Sunday evening.

Published: 07th January 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

JNU security

Delhi police personnel deployed near JNU campus on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said on Tuesday that they visited various spots in the campus and interacted with students.

ALSO READ: Police ask people to provide information on JNU attack, forensic teams look for clues at university

"We visited all the spots and interacted with students in JNU. The investigation is at an initial stage so I won't be able to share much with the media. Students have put their confidence in us and gave us a few inputs. Crime Branch is investigating the case and they will also take detailed statements of students," Singh said.

ALSO READ | Seems like NYT sees Lord Ram everywhere: Javadekar slams US daily's coverage of JNU violence
 

The committee will submit its report to the Home Ministry.

More than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured on Sunday evening and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some teachers with sticks and rods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police JNU Violence JNUSU Aishe Ghosh
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp