Foreign Minister Jaishankar holds discussion with Jordan, Qatar FMs on regional issues

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held discussions over regional issues with his Jordanian and Qatari counterparts Ayman Safadi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani respectively.

Thank FM @AymanHsafadi of Jordan for our conversation today. The discussion on bilateral relations and regional issues reflected the close and warm ties between India and Jordan. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 6, 2020

Appreciated the insights of FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_ in our telephonic talk today on the regional situation. Conversation reflected our strong bilateral partnership. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 6, 2020

