Home Nation

IIM Ahmedabad director condemns JNU violence

On Monday, over 100 college students, activists and citizens held a peaceful protest outside the IIMA to denounce the violence on the JNU campus.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad (Image for representation)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Indian Institute Management of Ahmedabad Director Errol D'Souza has condemned the violence in JNU, dubbing it as a "very low point" in the country's post Independence history.

He said a university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an "agreement to disagree", and violence violates the foundations of civilization.

Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

"A university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an agreement to disagree. Violence is anathema to the idea of a university and violates the foundations of a civilization" D'Souza said in a tweet late Monday night.

"The incidents yesterday (Sunday) on the JNU campus are a very low point in our post-independence history," the IIMA director added.

Earlier on Monday, over 100 college students, activists and citizens held a peaceful protest outside the IIMA to denounce the violence on the JNU campus.

Students from various prominent institutes, including the IIMA, Cept University, Ahmedabad University, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith, took part in the protest by standing in a row on a footpath outside the top business school here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Errol D'Souza IIM Ahmedabad JNU violence
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp