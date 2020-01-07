Modi government muzzling voice of youth, charges opposition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties, cutting across party lines, condemned the violence in JNU and squarely blamed the university administration and Delhi Police for the attack on the students and faculty on Sunday. In one voice, leaders of non-NDA parties charged the Modi government with trying to stifle all voices of dissent.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi alleged that the violence was unleashed with the active abetment of the government and demanded an independent judicial inquiry.

She said Sunday’s “bone chilling” attack on students and teachers was a grim reminder of that. “The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable,” she stated.

On the other side, the CPI(M) demanded immediate sacking of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, alleging that he allowed the rampage against students to continue on the university premises. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the buck stops with Home Minister Amit Shah and he should answer on the whole issue. “Fix the accountability and punish those who are responsible for this,” he said.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee said Delhi Police was not under Arvind Kejriwal but under the Centre. “On one side they have sent the BJP goons and on the other side they made the police inactive. What can police do if they are directed by higher authority. This is a fascist surgical strike,” she said.

Shiv Sena, BJP’s former ally, reacted with Aditya Thackeray saying, “Due to these attacks, the image of our country is getting spoiled in the entire world. These goons should be called terrorists because they too come in masks hiding their face. There should be time- bound action on these. Otherwise, students from abroad will not come here to study.”

Condemning the violence, BSP chief Mayawati said judicial inquiry into the incident can be carried out to ascertain facts about the incident. “Violence with students and teachers in JNU is highly condemnable and shameful,” she tweeted.NCP chief Sharad Pawar said use of violence to suppress democratic values won’t succeed.

Pak minister needles India on JNU attack

Needling India, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday alleged that the “chilling” attack on students and teachers at JNU was “yet another reminder of growing intolerance” in the country.

Uddhav likens JNU incident with 26/11

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray compared the JNU violence with the 26/11 attack. “The attack on JNU students reminded me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Students are feeling unsafe in the country. I will not let anything like JNU to happen in Maharashtra.”