Home Nation

PDP not allowed to hold prayer meet at founder Mufti’s grave

The leader died on January 7, 2016 as serving CM of then PDP-BJP coalition government, which was formed a year earlier.

Published: 07th January 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has denied permission to Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to hold a prayer meet at the grave of party’s founder and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his 4th death anniversary on Tuesday. However, the deceased leader’s granddaughter was allowed to visit his mausoleum to offer prayers.

The leader died on January 7, 2016, as serving CM of then PDP-BJP coalition government, which was formed a year earlier. As per his will, Mufti’s body was buried in his hometown Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The party had been holding meetings every year on the day to pay homage to the party founder.
PDP Secretary Abdul Hamid Kohsheen said the party had sought permission from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to hold congregational prayer meeting at Mufti’s grave. It is unfortunate that we were not given permission, he said.

The party, he said, would now hold a prayer meeting at PDP headquarters in Srinagar.According to another party leader, some second-rung leaders and senior activists of party from south Kashmir, especially Anantnag, may attempt to visit Mufti’s grave tomorrow to offer tributes. “It remains to be seen whether they will be allowed to visit the grave,” he said.

However, the administration has allowed Mufti’s granddaughter Iltija Mehbooba to visit his grave tomorrow.“I have been verbally told by officials that I can visit,” Iltija told this newspaper, adding that she is still unsure if the visit will actually take place.

The authorities, earlier, disallowed National Conference from holding a prayer meeting at the grave of party’s founder and former CM Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in Srinagar on December 5 by enforcing restrictions in the area.

‘Immediate statehood unlikely’
Senior BJP leader and former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said  statehood should be restored only when security concerns are addressed and Assembly elections take place. “Till normalcy is restored, J&K will be a UT,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir PDP Mufti Mohammad Sayeed
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp