'Priyanka Gandhi bringing goons in UP from other states', slams state BJP chief

Swatantra Dev Singh also accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of spreading violence in the state and said action will also be taken against him if evidence is found for it.

Published: 07th January 2020 05:26 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

By PTI

BAREILLY: State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of bringing in goons from other states to cause trouble and warned of action against her in case evidence is found that she is funding violence in Uttar Pradesh.

He also accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of spreading violence in the state and said action will also be taken against him if evidence is found for it.

He was speaking at a public meeting of the party on the Citizenship Amendment Act at Baaljati Inter College here on Monday.

"Why is she not going to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh? Priyanka Gandhi wants to cause riots and violence in Uttar Pradesh. She is calling goondas from other states for throwing stones and disturbing peace," Singh said.

"The state which was calm for the past three years is being disturbed now. Priyanka and Akhilesh Yadav are spreading violence in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Alleging that the SP, BSP and Congress practise politics of Muslim appeasement, the BJP leader said, "If evidence is found of Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav funding stone-pelting and violence in the state, then action will be taken."

Claiming that his party has managed to do what the successive Congress governments from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh could not do, Singh said that through this act, citizenship will be given to those who were forced to live a miserable life.

"This act is for giving citizenship and not taking it. It is not for throwing any Muslim out," he said.

Stressing that at the time of partition, it was decided that the governments of India and Pakistan will both take care of minorities, he said while in India any Muslim can become a prime minister, a judge or occupy any other post, the situation is entirely different in Pakistan.

