Home Nation

Twitterati rally against gender bias in corporate world

The hashtag #NoGenderBias trended on Twitter as users voiced their support on the issue.

Published: 07th January 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Businesswomen

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a family feud in a Chennai-based business group wherein a woman family member wished for a berth on the company board, Twitterati on Tuesday came out in opposition to gender bias against women in the corporate world.

The hashtag #NoGenderBias trended on Twitter as users voiced their support on the issue.

One user wrote: "How can such a big business take pride in having no women representative, while efforts are made by other businesses to give equal representation & opportunity to women! Wake up. #NoGenderBias."

Another wrote: "Gender bias is the biggest problem in our country; even today, women are discriminated against. Yet for how long will the women need to wait for their turn?"

One post read: "Discrimination on the basis of gender is still happening .Great initiative! #NoGenderBias."

"Discrimination on the basis of gender is still happening... we should try to stop it. Wake up guys.A Give equal opportunity to women. Not expected this from you," remarked another user.

"Great campaign! Everyone should be inspired," tweeted one user.

"It's primitive thinking of not letting women being part of the business and giving them equal representation," opined another tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NoGenderBias Corporate world
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp