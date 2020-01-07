Home Nation

UP couple accuses doctor of keeping their baby as mortgage for not paying bill

An investigation in connection with the case is underway. 

Published: 07th January 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

BAGHPAT: A couple has accused that a doctor in Usha Nursing Home here has kept their baby as a mortgage for not paying the hospital bills worth Rs 40,000.

Shikha, mother of the child, said, "In September 2018, I gave birth to a boy and after the delivery, a bill of Rs 40,000 was given to us. We didn't have that much money to settle the bills." 

"The doctor came up with a solution and said that we can return the money, but they will keep my child as a mortgage till we fully pay the amount," she added.

Mohar Singh, child's father, said, "We gradually paid Rs 30,000 and when we approached the doctor with the rest of the money, he drove us away and didn't give our child back."

However, Additional Superintendent of Police (ACP) Anil Kumar Singh said, "During the inquiry, the doctor said that the couple sold their child in Muzaffarnagar and the couple is denying it. Legal action will be taken against the perpetrator if they have sold the child."

An investigation in connection with the case is underway. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Police UP Hospitals
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp